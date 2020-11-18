Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Teacher arrested after he’s revealed as father of student’s baby, Indiana police say

A former Indiana teacher accused of impregnating a student was charged with a child sex crime, police say.

Todd Weaver, a 50-year-old former teacher and wrestling coach at Seymour High School, was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of child seduction, according to a news release.

Authorities began investigating Weaver after “disruptions” at the school in September, when the student gave birth to a child, police say. Police did not release details about the disruptions at school.

During the investigation, police obtained warrant for cell phone records and a paternity test, which later revealed Weaver to be the father of the baby.

Police determined Weaver was in an inappropriate relationship with the student, who was less than 18 years old, while she was still enrolled at the school.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Weaver was placed on administrative leave when the investigation started two months ago and later resigned.

Seymour is about 65 miles south of Indianapolis.

Read Next
Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service