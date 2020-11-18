Demand for dry ice and freezers is surging as COVID-19 vaccine nears. Here’s why

Sales of dry ice have skyrocketed with the promise of two COVID-19 vaccines that must be stored in cold temperatures to remain effective.

Medical-grade freezers are also in demand. Sales are up 250% from the first quarter for Ohio-based Stirling Ultracold, according to CEO Dusty Tenney, USA Today reported.

The increased demand for dry ice and freezers comes as Americans gear up for two COVID-19 vaccines that have shown promise. Pfizer said earlier this month its vaccine was more than 90% effective in early results, and Moderna said Monday its vaccine is 94.5% effective.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius, which is colder than Antarctica in the winter, according to NPR. Moderna’s vaccine must be kept at minus 20 degrees Celsius — similar to a normal freezer.

The Ohio Department of Health has been ordering 150,00 pounds of dry ice a week from Gehm & Sons in Akron, said Harry Gehm, USA Today reported. The company manufactures and distributes dry ice, a solid form of carbon dioxide that is used as a cooling agent.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hospitals and grocery store chain Giant Eagle have also been asking for dry ice, Gehm said.

Immunization experts are trying to come up with ways to distribute vaccine doses once they become available.

Debra Kristensen, director of vaccine technology strategy and policy at the pubic health nonprofit PATH, said distributing Pfizer’s vaccines is “possible but it’s definitely going to be much more expensive and more difficult,” according to NPR.

“Ebola vaccine, for example, was successfully used in a few African countries and also required this ultra-cold chain storage,” Kristensen said.

Some experts say they worried about a potential shortage of freezers and dry ice.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“Those freezers are like unicorns. They are few and far between in health care settings today,” said Soumi Saha, senior director of advocacy at Premier, according to Roll Call in Washington, D.C.

There are fewer than 10 national suppliers of freezers, the publication reported, and it takes 10 days to six weeks to make and distribute the appliance.

Dry ice can be used to supplement a shortage of freezers, but there are limitations, Roll Call reported.

“There’s no historical precedent for us maintaining vaccines on dry ice in the United States. That’s never happened,” said Paul Offit, an adviser to the FDA on vaccines and director of vaccine education at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, before Congress. “We’ve always shipped in the United States at most at freezer temperatures. … I do worry about that. I think it’s going to be an enormous challenge.”

Financial experts, including CNBC’s Jim Cramer, have recommended investing in freezer trucks as America gets closer to distributing a COVID-19 vaccine.