Donald Trump’s dance moves to ‘Y.M.C.A.’ at rallies spark a hilarious TikTok trend

A new TikTok trend in which users copy Trump’s “YMCA” rally dance moves has taken over social media Screen grab courtesy of Julia Keith's TikTok (@julia_keith_)

The man who loves to work a crowd into a frenzy has started a TikTok trend that’s creating its own buzz on social media.

The Associated Press has called it his “dad dance” but as of late, President Donald Trump has been swinging happily along to the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” as the finale at his re-election rallies.

A trend of dancers copying Trump’s dance moves — where he either pumps his fists back and forth “as though he’s on an elliptical trainer,” or jerks his body from side to side, AP says — has taken over the internet.

This new, presidential-sealed trend was inspired by a previous TikTok trend called the “Viva La Vida Swing”, which saw users dancing to a mash-up between Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” and Savage’s “Swing,” Newsweek reported.

Now, users are posting themselves dancing to to the same song — but they’re doing “the Donald.”

It was TikTok user Julia Keith who started the new trend after posting a video of herself copying Trump’s moves to the Trump dancing video posted by user @crisnate0’s (which subbed out “Y.M.C.A.” with “Viva La Swing”).

A social media trend was born.

Social media users are split on whether the trend’s popularity shows support for Trump or is simply having fun with his dance moves.

Newsweek reported that Ivanka Trump retweeted one of the TikTok videos on Twitter.

The original video of Trump dancing to “Y.M.C.A.” — which was first popular in the late 1970s — was taken at a Pennsylvania rally on Oct. 13, Newsweek reported. Victor Willis, founder of the disco group Village People, asked the president to cease using the tune, as well as “Macho Man” at his rallies.