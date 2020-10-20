Carole Baskin says she is bisexual. ‘I could just as easily have a wife as a husband’

Carole Baskin revealed her sexual identity in a recent interview, saying she has always considered herself to be bisexual.

In the interview with LGBTQ online newspaper Pink News, the Big Cat Rescue founder said she does not consider people to be different genders and races.

“Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband as far as the way I feel about us,” Baskin said. “I think we are all one.”

She told Pink News she was previously engaged to a male psychologist who worked with LGBTQ people during the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. That’s when Baskin became close with the community, she said.

Baskin admits she was “probably born into the wrong body,” she told the publication.

Her well-known adversary from Netflix’s “Tiger King” series, Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, is gay and the show featured several of his husbands.

But Baskin, who in June was awarded Joe Exotic’s former zoo, does not appear ready to celebrate her gay pride with him.

“I think he’s an embarrassment to the human community,” Baskin said.

Baskin has been married to Howard Baskin since 2004. Her previous husband, Don Lewis, disappeared in 1997 while he and Carole were still married.

Since appearing on “Tiger King” earlier this year, Baskin has remained in the public spotlight. She recently wrapped up a brief stint on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

