13-year-old falls 20 floors off New York terrace while doing homework, police say
A 13-year-old boy was doing his homework on the terrace of a Midtown Manhattan, New York City building Monday morning when he fell 20 floors to his death, according to local news reports.
Details on how the boy fell are under investigation, according to ABC7, but police said his mom and sister were home when it happened.
The boy was found shirtless on the ground about 6 a.m. near the building located at 400 W. 43rd St., the New York Post reported.
Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene, according to Pix11.
His identity has not yet been publicly released.
