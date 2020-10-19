Classic Disney films get stronger warning of racist content. ‘Wrong then and wrong now’

Some movies on Disney+ now feature a warning label about racist content. Disney

Disney+ has added new warning labels to several classic Disney movies over racist content.

The label, which Disney+ users are unable to skip through, warns viewers about the portrayal of stereotypes it no longer deems acceptable.

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures,” the warning reads. “These stereotypes were wrong then and wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

The warning was added to “Peter Pan,” “The Jungle Book,” “Dumbo,” “Lady and the Tramp,” “The Aristocats,” “Aladdin,” and “Swiss Family Robinson.”

Last year, the streaming service put a warning on some movies saying they “may contain outdated cultural depictions,” according to Today.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Some users criticized Disney, saying the initial warning was too weak, Forbes reported.

Disney also pointed viewers to a website to learn more about some of the racial stereotypes used in its classic movies, saying it is “an opportunity to spark conversation and open dialogue on history that affects us all.”

“Peter Pan” was given a warning label because it “portrays Native people in a stereotypical manner that reflects neither the diversity of Native peoples nor their authentic cultural traditions,” Disney said of the 1953 movie. It added that Peter Pan and the Lost Boys wearing headdresses and other tropes was a form of mockery.

Disney also identified the use of black crows in “Dumbo” as racist.

“The leader of the group in ‘Dumbo’ is Jim Crow, which shares the name of laws that enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States,” Disney stated. “In ‘The Song of the Roustabouts,’ faceless Black workers toil away to offensive lyrics like ‘When we get our pay, we throw our money all away.’”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Bob Iger, Disney’s former CEO, said in March the 1940 film “Song of the South” would not appear on Disney+ because it’s “not appropriate in today’s world,” Deadline reported.

The movie features several racist tropes and has not been released by Disney since 1986, according to Newsweek.

A theme park ride at Disney World and Disneyland that uses some of its imagery, “Splash Mountain,” will be reimagined to a new theme, Disney said in June.