TV anchor says she was fired for cameo in Adam Sandler Netflix movie ‘Hubie Halloween’
Boston television news anchor Alaina Pinto was fired after appearing in a new Adam Sandler comedy movie on Netflix, she shared on Twitter.
Her cameo appearance in “Hubie Halloween” violated her contract with WHDH 7 News, Pinto said.
“I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me,” Pinto said. “I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved.”
Her brief role came around 13 minutes into the Netflix movie. She appeared as an anchor in a Halloween broadcast of the fictional Channel 4 Morning News and was dressed as DC Comics character Harley Quinn.
Pinto is credited on the Internet Movie Database website for her role in the movie, which is Netflix’s No. 2 trending program in the United States on Friday.
According to Boston.com, Pinto was a member of the 7 News team since 2016 and previously worked as a morning news reporter in Vermont. The station did not respond to the publication for a comment on Pinto’s departure.
“Hubie Halloween” was filmed in cities across Massachusetts last year. The movie starring Sandler debuted on Netflix last week.
“Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station,” Pinto said on Twitter. “Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege. I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter - the future is bright!”
