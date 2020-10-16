TV anchor says she was fired for cameo in Adam Sandler Netflix movie ‘Hubie Halloween’

Alaina Pinto was fired from her Boston TV station after she appeared in the Netflix movie ‘Hubie Halloween.’ Netflix

Boston television news anchor Alaina Pinto was fired after appearing in a new Adam Sandler comedy movie on Netflix, she shared on Twitter.

Her cameo appearance in “Hubie Halloween” violated her contract with WHDH 7 News, Pinto said.

“I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me,” Pinto said. “I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved.”

Her brief role came around 13 minutes into the Netflix movie. She appeared as an anchor in a Halloween broadcast of the fictional Channel 4 Morning News and was dressed as DC Comics character Harley Quinn.

Pinto is credited on the Internet Movie Database website for her role in the movie, which is Netflix’s No. 2 trending program in the United States on Friday.

According to Boston.com, Pinto was a member of the 7 News team since 2016 and previously worked as a morning news reporter in Vermont. The station did not respond to the publication for a comment on Pinto’s departure.

“Hubie Halloween” was filmed in cities across Massachusetts last year. The movie starring Sandler debuted on Netflix last week.

“Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station,” Pinto said on Twitter. “Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege. I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter - the future is bright!”