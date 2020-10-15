Miami Herald Logo
Zamboni bursts into flames while cleaning ice after hockey practice in NY, video shows

A terrifying scene that looked like it was cut straight from a Michael Bay movie happened at a Brighton, New York, ice rink Wednesday. Observers captured video of a Zamboni catching on fire as it was cleaning the ice following youth hockey practice.

The incident occurred at the Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex after the hose on the back of the Zamboni started leaking hydraulic fluid right before the hose caught fire, WHEC reported. Witness video shows smoke coming out of the engine and a fire erupting after the driver peered underneath the ice resurfacing vehicle. The driver was able to put out the fire with an extinguisher after he drove it off the ice.

No injuries were reported.

