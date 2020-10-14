You can get a face mask that smells like bacon — for free. Here’s how

Nobody asked for it. Nobody even knew they needed it. But face masks that smell like breakfast meat are here.

Hormel Foods, the Fortune 500 company that makes Black Label Bacon, has created a bacon-scented face covering to protect against COVID-19 called “Breathable Bacon,” the company announced in a news release Wednesday.

A 30-second video clip shared on Twitter touts the new product as “a bacon-scented, irresistibly breathable two-ply multi-fiber smellicious innovation for your face.”

Bacon lovers everywhere have a chance to get their own @BlackLabelBacon Breathable Bacon, while supplies last. Now through 10/28, fans can visit https://t.co/2RrklxJH2T and enter for a chance to receive a free, limited-edition package of Breathable Bacon: https://t.co/RZHo9OVvdt pic.twitter.com/NIonLOHkoS — Hormel Foods (@HormelFoods) October 14, 2020

Fans can enter online to win “a free, limited-edition package of Breathable Bacon” through Oct. 28 or while supplies last, Hormel said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Winners will be selected on Nov. 4, and a complete list of rules and eligibility requirements is listed on the website.

The company said it will donate one meal to Feeding America for every entry, or up to 10,000 meals. Feeding America is a nonprofit that runs a network of food banks across the U.S., including food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

According to the “Breathable Bacon” website, the mask has “no nutritional value” and is “calorie, carb, sodium and fat free.”

Hormel’s slogan for the mask is “Don’t just eat Bacon. Inhale it.”

“Breathable Bacon” is the latest in Hormel’s bacon innovations, which also include a “musical experience using the sounds of bacon” and the first bacon-fueled motorcycle, according to the news release.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“We’re continually focused on innovation — from new products, to marketing and distribution — all in an effort to deliver new and exciting ways to experience and enjoy Black Label Bacon,” said Senior Brand Manager Nick Schweitzer in the release. “In 2020, that means connecting everyone’s favorite bacon scent to the year’s ‘it’ accessory, and in doing so, bring Black Label Bacon closer to our fans.”