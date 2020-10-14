‘Sexual preference.’ Why two words from Amy Coney Barrett angered the LGBTQ community

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett sparked anger and concern in the LGBTQ community after uttering the phrase “sexual preference” during a confirmation hearing Tuesday.

To many LGBTQ Americans, the term undermines their identities, and trivializes the struggles they face as a result of those identities — unlike the term “sexual orientation” — which recognizes sexual attraction isn’t a decision or whim.

“Sexual orientation is not a choice, it’s a part of who people are,” the Human Rights Campaign — the nation’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group — said on social media.

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation also stated “sexual preference” is an “inaccurate and offensive replacement for sexual orientation.”

Responding to a question from Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., about whether she believes the Constitution protects gay marriage, Barrett said she has “never discriminated on the basis of sexual preference and would not ever discriminate on the basis of sexual preference,” The Hill reported.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, pressed Barrett on her word choice.

“And let me make clear: ‘sexual preference’ is an offensive and outdated term,” Hirano said. “It is used by anti-LGBTQ activists to suggest that sexual orientation is a choice.”

Let me make clear - sexual preference is an offensive and outdated term.



To suggest sexual orientation is a choice? It's not. It's a key part of a person's identity.



The LGBTQ+ community should be concerned with #WhatsAtStake with Judge Barrett on the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/4TWyATMX0Y — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) October 13, 2020

Barrett apologized, saying she didn’t mean to offend anyone.

But offense was felt, intended or not, and many took to Twitter to criticize Barrett.

As a gay man, I do not have a "sexual preference" any more than I have a racial preference or an ethnic preference. I have a sexual identity. Amy Coney Barrett's view on sexuality, much like her judicial philosophy, is a relic of the past. https://t.co/v5QloX3Jof — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) October 13, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett apologized for using the term “sexual preference” which no one really has used since the 1980s. It’s like if she’d said “colored people” then offered her sincere apology.



Yes, you should be sorry, Judge Barrett. And yes, a SCOTUS nominee should know better. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 14, 2020

While Barrett’s word choice could have been a simple gaffe, others said it was reflective of her personal beliefs about LGBTQ people, or a sign of anti-LGBTQ rulings soon to come.

When Amy Coney Barrett refers to LGBTQ people with the term "sexual preference", that's intentional and it's doing two things:



1. It's referring to homosexuality and bisexual as a choice.



2. It's declining to recognize or affirm trans people.



And she'll keep doing this. Watch. — Charlotte Clymer ️‍ (@cmclymer) October 13, 2020

Sexual orientation aside, “sexual preference” has stoked a war over words on the left and right, with some defending Barrett and accusing the left of latching onto the phrase as a political tool.

The left making up new offensive terms within the last month is precisely why the right never accepted the policing of language. It was always inordinately dumb, but the “sexual preference” debacle shows it was always about power. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) October 14, 2020

Even Merriam-Webster joined the discussion, changing its definition of “sexual preference” to include the word “offensive” — following Barrett’s use of the phrase, according to Newsweek.