‘Sexual preference.’ Why two words from Amy Coney Barrett angered the LGBTQ community
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett sparked anger and concern in the LGBTQ community after uttering the phrase “sexual preference” during a confirmation hearing Tuesday.
To many LGBTQ Americans, the term undermines their identities, and trivializes the struggles they face as a result of those identities — unlike the term “sexual orientation” — which recognizes sexual attraction isn’t a decision or whim.
“Sexual orientation is not a choice, it’s a part of who people are,” the Human Rights Campaign — the nation’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group — said on social media.
The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation also stated “sexual preference” is an “inaccurate and offensive replacement for sexual orientation.”
Responding to a question from Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., about whether she believes the Constitution protects gay marriage, Barrett said she has “never discriminated on the basis of sexual preference and would not ever discriminate on the basis of sexual preference,” The Hill reported.
Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, pressed Barrett on her word choice.
“And let me make clear: ‘sexual preference’ is an offensive and outdated term,” Hirano said. “It is used by anti-LGBTQ activists to suggest that sexual orientation is a choice.”
Barrett apologized, saying she didn’t mean to offend anyone.
But offense was felt, intended or not, and many took to Twitter to criticize Barrett.
While Barrett’s word choice could have been a simple gaffe, others said it was reflective of her personal beliefs about LGBTQ people, or a sign of anti-LGBTQ rulings soon to come.
Sexual orientation aside, “sexual preference” has stoked a war over words on the left and right, with some defending Barrett and accusing the left of latching onto the phrase as a political tool.
Even Merriam-Webster joined the discussion, changing its definition of “sexual preference” to include the word “offensive” — following Barrett’s use of the phrase, according to Newsweek.
