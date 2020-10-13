Facebook will block anti-vaccination ads, but anti-vax groups to remain

Following other recent content restrictions, Facebook on Tuesday announced it will ban ads that discourage people from getting vaccinated.

“We don’t want these ads on our platform,” a Facebook blog announcing the policy change says. The social media site says it wants to help spread messages about how vaccinations can help people stay healthy while prohibiting misinformation.

Posters and communities that espouse anti-vax views will not be blocked, The Hill reported. Ads that oppose government policies on vaccinations also are exempt.

The Facebook blog announcement says enforcement will begin over the next few days.

The company also plans to work with the World Health Organization, UNICEF and other public agencies on vaccine education campaigns to try to increase global vaccination rates.

Facebook also recently banned QAnon-linked content and Holocaust denial from its site, The Verge reported. As a private company, Facebook isn’t subject to First Amendment free-speech protections.

The push against deceptive anti-vaccination ads comes amid a push for people in the U.S. to get their annual flu vaccines and preparations for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.