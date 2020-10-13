New iPhone 12 has Twitter pointing out striking similarities to a much older model

Apple unveiled the new iPhone 12 Tuesday. Apple

Apple revealed its new iPhone 12 on Tuesday, but another cutting edge phone was abuzz on Twitter.

The iPhone 5.

Twitter users saw many similarities between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 5, which Apple released eight years ago.

Both phones feature sleek color options along with a smaller model. For the new phone, it’s the iPhone 12 mini, but in 2012 it was the iPhone 5c.

Others noticed similarities in the design of the phone, as both have flat edges.

“Seriously, Apple’s new iPhone 12 is a literal remix of Steve Jobs’ greatest iPhone: the iPhone 5,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Apple really just added a new camera onto the iPhone 5 and thought we wouldn’t notice,” another said.

Apple’s new phones — five total — are set to be released next month. Despite the similarities to the former phone, they include improved camera capabilities, 5G and the option of wireless charging, among other features.

