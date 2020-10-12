Three teens reel in an ‘absolute beast’ of a fish off Massachusetts coast, video shows

Three teens off the coast of Massachusetts reeled in a 10-foot plus bluefin tuna that weighed over 1,000 pounds. Video screen grab courtesy of Julia Nicole Charters' Facebook page.

When the sea creature grabbed the hook, three teenagers off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, knew they had hooked something of a monster, but they didn’t anticipate just how big that monster would be.

“The first word that came I think to all three of our minds is ‘beast.’ This thing is an absolute beast,” said Daniel Smith Jr., the captain of the Julia Nicole charter boat. Smith, along with crew mates Kyle Falle and Jim McCormack, recently wrestled in a 10-foot plus bluefin tuna that weighed over 1,000 pounds, WCVB 5 reported.

The trio thought it was a shark while battling the tuna for half an hour until it reached the surface.

“Once we got eyes on it, it looked like a surfboard going across the water. It was huge,” Falle said to WCVB.

According to Julia Nicole Charters’ website, the 1,000-pound beauty is the largest tuna caught in the area.

Though the size and weight of the tuna are impressive, it didn’t break the Massachusetts state record for a bluefin, which was set by Marlene Goldstein in 1984 in Cape Cod Bay, Mass.gov said. That tuna weighed a whopping 1,228 pounds.

During the summer, several fishing records across the nation were shattered due to the sport being safe for anglers during the COVID-19 pandemic, depending on what state they live in, On The Water says. In South Carolina, three different saltwater fishing records were broken within a small period of time, McClatchy News reported.

Even smaller, puny little fish are stealing the spotlight during the pandemic. A 4-ounce longear sunfish set a Missouri state record after being reeled in from a private pond in Franklin County, according to McClatchy News.

