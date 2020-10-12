Razor blades in pizza dough leads to arrest and multi-state recall, Maine cops say

A New England grocery store chain has issued a recall of pizza dough after a customer allegedly put razor blades inside packages.

The alleged customer, 38-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, was arrested Sunday in New Hampshire, according to the Saco, Maine, Police Department.

Surveillance footage showed Mitchell put razor blades in several packages of Portland Pie Pizza dough at the Hannaford Supermarket in Saco, police said. Mitchell is a former worker of It’ll Be Pizza, which makes product for Portland Pie, according to police.

A separate customer purchased a package of the dough and found razor blades inside it, Saco police said in a release Sunday. No one has been injured, the supermarket chain said.

Hannaford initially issued a single-store recall of the pizza dough and cheese but the supermarket chain extended the recall to all of its locations Sunday “out of an abundance of caution.”

“After what is believed to be further malicious tampering incidents involving metal objects inserted into Portland Pie products, Hannaford has removed all Portland Pie products from all store shelves and has paused replenishment of the products indefinitely,” Hannaford stated.

It warned customers who bought Portland Pie dough and cheese from Aug. 1 to Oct. 11 to not eat the products.

Hannaford is based in Maine and has more than 180 stores in the Northeast.

It’s unclear what charges Mitchell faces.