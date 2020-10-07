Miami Herald Logo
‘Halloween decoration’ outside a hotel was actually a human body, Maryland police say

A Maryland driver thought they spotted a Halloween decoration, but instead discovered a body, reports said.

Baltimore County police said in a Wednesday news release they are investigating a homicide after a passerby found a body lying in the parking lot of a former inn.

“Detectives are in the early stages of this investigation but are able to confirm that there appears to be an undetermined type of trauma to the body,” police said. “Homicide detectives are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary overnight or who may have additional information” to contact Crime Stoppers.

Local news outlets reported that the passerby originally thought the body was a Halloween decoration, according to WBAL TV.

The body was reportedly lying in the corner of the lot under overgrown trees and shrubs, The Baltimore Sun reported. Police haven’t released further information.

