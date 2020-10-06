Eskimo Pie ice cream bars announces new name due to ‘derogatory’ branding

Eskimo Pie ice cream bars officially picked out a new name.

The ice cream brand owned by Dreyer’s announced in June that it would change its name and branding of the chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream bar “due to racial concerns,” McClatchy News reported.

Starting in 2021, the bar will be called an Edy’s Pie after Joseph Edy, one of the company’s founders, CNN Business reported.

“We anticipate Edy’s Pie ice cream bars to be on shelf in early 2021,” Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing for Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, told FOX Business. “Our mission at Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream is to bring joy to everyday life with ice cream and we look forward to our Edy’s Pie ice cream bars continuing to do just that.”

“Eskimo” is often used to refer to Inuit and Yupik people in Alaska, the Alaska Native Language Center said on its website. The word is considered derogatory because it was said to mean “eater of raw meat,” according to McClatchy News.

Several other popular products have changed their branding over racial insensitivity concerns. Aunt Jemima, Mrs. Butterworth’s and Uncle Ben’s have all said they would change their branding.

“We have been reviewing our Eskimo Pie business for some time and will be changing the brand name and marketing,” Marquez told CBS News in June. “We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory.”