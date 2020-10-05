Horror movie fans: You can get paid $1,000 to binge-watch all Halloween long

Horror fans can stay home and make some serious money watching scary movies this Halloween, if they have what it takes.

One applicant will be selected to binge-watch 24 hours of spooky cinema on a streaming service and earn a $1,000 paycheck for their time.

The “Dream Job” contest is being held in partnership between HighSpeedInternet.com and CableTV.com.

“If a night of #nosleep, coffee, and gallons of fake blood sounds like more of a dream than a nightmare, this job is right up your (dark, abandoned) alley,” a release said.

The winner gets to choose the movie marathon lineup, and then tweet updates and commentary throughout the 24 hours.

To help keep awake, alert, and fed, a “Welcome Package” with a $50 Starbucks gift card and bags of candy will be delivered to the chosen horror aficionado.

Anyone 18 years and older can apply by answering a few questions and writing a short bio about their “devotion to everything dark and scary.”

The application window is open until midnight on Oct. 19, according to the release.