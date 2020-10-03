Here are the people in President Trump’s circle who have tested positive for COVID-19

Since Thursday, several people who have been around new coronavirus patient President Donald Trump also have said they’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

Some were at the Sept. 26 event in The White House’s Rose Garden celebrating the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat. Hugs and close contact outnumbered social distancing and masks.

Here’s a list of close associates of President Trump who have contracted the novel coronavirus and when they’ve definitely last been around President Trump.

▪ Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie: Christie helped Trump prepare for Tuesday’s debate with former Vice President Joe Biden. Christie said on Twitter he was tested Tuesday and it came back negative. He announced that he tested positive on Saturday.

▪ Former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway: Conway was in the Rose Garden on Sept. 26. She announced that she tested positive on Twitter Friday night.

▪ White House aide Hope Hicks: She flew on Air Force One to a Duluth, Minnesota campaign rally on Wednesday, but quarantined on the return flight. She tested positive on Thursday.

▪ Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins: At the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event. He tested positive on Friday.

▪ U.S. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin: According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Johnson said he thinks he might have caught it from his chief of staff this week. He did not go to the Rose Garden event. He tested positive on Friday.

▪ U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah: At the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event. He announced he tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

▪ Republican Party National Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: The day after the Rose Garden party, if not later. She tested positive on Wednesday.

▪ President Trump’s re-election campaign manager Bill Stepien: Stepien interacts with the President daily. He tested positive on Friday.

▪ U.S. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina: At the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event. He announced he tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

▪ First Lady Melania Trump: Presumably, she’s around her husband on a daily basis.

▪ White House pool reporters: Several journalists who cover the White House have also tested positive for coronavirus.