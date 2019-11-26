Man killed his wife and stored her body in a freezer — for 4 years, Missouri cops say

Webster County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say killed his wife and stored her body in a freezer, KTTS.com reported.

The body was found in an abandoned storage unit on Monday in Marshfield, police said.

Sheriff Roye Cole said when the body was first discovered, police were “unable to determine the body’s age or sex,” KOLR10 said.

The woman’s husband was arrested on Tuesday during a sting operation. Once in custody, police say he admitted to killing his wife and placing her body in the freezer four years ago. Initially, he kept her body in his home before moving her to the freezer, KOLR10 reported.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

Police “believe it was a domestic dispute that led to the woman’s death,” KY3 said, and police believe her husband killed her by striking her with a hammer, KOLR10 said.

The woman was never reported to be missing and charges have yet to be filed, multiple outlets report.

Recently, a Joplin, Missouri, woman was arrested after she killed her husband and kept his body in a freezer for almost a year.