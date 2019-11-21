National
Photos show what happens when a lightweight trailer meets high winds in Nebraska
There are high winds and there are blow-you-to-Oz high winds — and it appears a driver in Nebraska may have narrowly escaped the latter.
It was just after 10 p.m. Wednesday when a state trooper in Nebraska took to Twitter to share some spectacular photos of a trailer balanced on a truck bed.
The trooper said high winds caused an “unlikely predicament” when they blew a lightweight trailer into the bed of the pickup truck that was pulling it on the highway.
In the photos, the trailer appears to defy gravity, balancing with only one of its front wheels on the truck bed.
Several Twitter users were as perplexed as the trooper.
“Not even sure how that happened! Wow!” one person wrote.
“I’m not even mad... just impressed,” wrote another.
