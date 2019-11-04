‘A nightmare.’ Drunk driver kills 3-year-old, parents, on a walk, California cops say

A 32-year-old California woman died Sunday of her injuries from a Halloween night drunken driving crash that also killed her husband and 3-year-old son, KTTV reported.

Raihan Dakhil had been walking with her husband, Joseph Awaida, 30, and their son Omar, 3, in Long Beach when they were hit by a 2002 Toyota Sequoia, KTLA reported. Awaida died at the scene, while Omar died Saturday of his injuries.

“It feels like a nightmare,” said Faisal Dakhil, Raihan’s father, who described the family as “closer to the angels,” KNBC reported.

Police say the driver of the Toyota Sequoia, 20-year-old Carlo Navarro, faces charges including gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants, KCAL reported. He was not hurt in the crash.

The crash took place just before 10 p.m. Thursday when police say Navarro lost control while making a turn and drove onto the sidewalk, KTTV reported.

“They were just on the sidewalk, the whole family, and the baby Omar... It’s heartbreaking,” said family friend Mohammed Al Rawi, KABC reported.

“I saw a little boy, Omar, wearing his little snake costume,” said neighbor Roman Bojorquez, KCAL reported. “He was so excited about having the opportunity to go out, and he wanted everybody to see his little trick-or-treat bag and was excited about getting some candy.”

Awaida worked at a family auto repair shop in the area while studying for his medical degree, KABC reported.

Navarro was released on bail Friday, KTTV reported.

A GoFundMe account to assist the family had raised nearly $182,000 by Monday morning.