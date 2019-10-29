Syringe-wielding robber threatens to give store clerk HIV, North Carolina cops say

A robber armed with a syringe threatened to give a shoe-store clerk HIV, North Carolina officials say.

An employee at a New Balance store in Durham confronted someone trying to steal items Monday night, the city’s police department told ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

That’s when the robber took out a syringe and threatened to give HIV to the worker, the news station reports.

Police say it happened at the Renaissance Center, a plaza on Fayetteville Road near The Streets at Southpoint shopping complex, according to ABC11.

No one was hurt, and authorities are still searching for the person responsible, WNCN reported Tuesday morning.

HIV is a virus that “attacks the body’s immune system” and can lead to AIDS if left untreated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is usually spread through sexual activity and using needles or syringes.