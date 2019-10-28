Driver lands on roof of home after crash sends her flying from car, Indiana cops say

A driver was thrown out of her car and landed on the roof of a house in Indianapolis after a crash Monday, officials said.

The woman hit a parked car, crashing her vehicle into the home and landing on the roof, WRTV reported. A 2-month-old baby, a 3-year-old and a man also were in the car, the Indianapolis TV station reported.

The woman went to the hospital in critical condition, WISH reported. The children also were taken to the hospital “but appeared to be OK” and the man was in good condition, WTTV reported.

A woman inside the house was also hospitalized, WISH reported.

Indianapolis firefighters climbed a ladder to remove the woman from the roof and take her to the hospital. She was “critically injured,” officials said.

11:42 AM Crews utilize aerial ladder to remove critically injured female after witnesses say she was driving at a high rate of speed, clipped a fence, hit parked car & house which caused her to get ejected from vehicle & land on roof of home at 3702 N Parker Ave. 2 children ok. pic.twitter.com/Esrzyvfude — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) October 28, 2019

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, police say that speeding may be a factor, WTTV reported.