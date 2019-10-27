Man wins lottery prize on way to last chemo treatment. He’ll use it for medical bills

A North Carolina man battling cancer won the lottery on his way to his last chemotherapy treatment.

Ronnie Foster, from Pink Hill, was on his way to his doctor’s office when he stopped at a convenience store in Beulaville and bought a Win It All scratch-off ticket for a dollar, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

He won $5 and decided to use that money to try his luck again, the lottery says, so he bought a $5 Win It All ticket.

“At the last second, I decided to buy two tickets instead of one,” Foster said, according to the lottery.

Foster, who retired from the Department of Transportation, didn’t win anything on the first ticket, the lottery says.

But then he scratched the second ticket and told lottery officials he couldn’t believe it when he saw he won $200,000.

“I saw all those zeroes and I froze,” Foster said, according to the lottery. “I didn’t believe it until I gave it to the clerk at the counter to scan. When it showed, ‘Go to lottery headquarters,’ I started shaking. I couldn’t believe it.”

Foster told lottery officials he was already happy about it being his last chemo treatment for colon cancer.

“Winning this made it my lucky day,” he said, according to the lottery.

Foster said he’ll use the money to pay his medical bills and save for the future, according to the lottery.

“I have good insurance,” he told the lottery. “But there is still some cost. This will make it a whole lot easier.”

This was the last top prize in the Win It All game, which launched in December 2018.

Beulaville is in Duplin County, about 90 miles from Raleigh.