Cop drops ‘stun belt’ controller in toilet, shocks man during trial, Ohio police say

A sheriff’s deputy using the bathroom accidentally dropped a “stun belt” controller in the toilet — shocking a man on trial in a nearby courtroom, media outlets report.

It led to a mistrial.

David Wade was on trial Tuesday in Franklin County, Ohio for charges of promoting prostitution and having sex with a minor, WTVN reported. A shock belt was wrapped around his waist in case he got unruly in the courtroom, the Columbus, Ohio radio station reported.

When the deputy who was keeping an eye on Wade went to the restroom during a recess, the control device slipped into the toilet, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

But that didn’t immediately cause the shock, the newspaper reported.

Wade was actually shocked when the deputy dried off the controller in the bathroom, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Marc Gofstein told The Columbus Dispatch.

The belt shocked Wade repeatedly, WSYX reported. Less than a minute later, the incident ended and Wade was medically “cleared,” according to WSYX.

It caused enough of a ruckus that the judge declared a mistrial in the case, according to WSYX. Prosecutors say they will take Wade to trial again, WTVN reported.

Meanwhile, Wade, 40, remains in jail with numerous charges of promoting prostitution, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and drug possession, according to jail records.