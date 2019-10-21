Man pistol-whips brother in drunken fight that hospitalizes both, Oregon cops say

A family gathering in Bend, Oregon, over the weekend spiraled into violence and sent two brothers to the hospital, according to local authorities.

Joshua Fadness, 27, faces assault charges in the Saturday night fight, during which he’s accused of pistol-whipping his brother in the face, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies said they responded to a 911 call at the home around 7:15 p.m. on reports that “a dispute between brothers turned violent and one man was injured after being ‘pistol-whipped.’”

Responding officers found Fadness in front of the home with minor injuries and took him into custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said their investigation revealed that Fadness and his brother had been arguing when the dispute “became physical and both men fell to the ground where they continued to wrestle. During the struggle, Joshua Fadness pulled a large caliber pistol from his waistband and began striking (his brother) in the face and head with the pistol.”

Both brothers live on the property, deputies said.

The brothers’ family and their guests for dinner tried to stop the fight, disarm Fadness and secure his weapon, which left family members with “minor non-life-threatening injuries” — though the pistol never fired, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The attack left Fadness’ brother, who wasn’t armed, with “substantial non-life threatening injuries,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Fadness and his brother were treated at St. Charles Health System in Bend, deputies said.

Deputies said “alcohol and poor judgment” were apparently factors in the fight.

After he was released from the hospital, Fadness was booked at the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Jail on charges of assault, unlawful weapon use and reckless endangerment, deputies said.