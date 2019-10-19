President Donald Trump tweets that G-7 summit will not be held at Trump Doral

The Trump National Doral resort is not far from Miami International Airport. AFP/Getty File

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday night that he is no longer considering Trump National Doral as the host site for next year’s G-7 summit.

Trump said in the tweet that the reversal is based on backlash from the original decision and “irrational hostility.”

The President tweeted, “Based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!”

The G-7 summit was supposed to take place at Trump Doral on June 9-13, 2020.

It would’ve marked Miami’s debut on the international stage, as heads of state from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom would have

converged here for their yearly meeting.

The nations rotate hosting duties, and Trump said he was interested in the United States inviting the nations to his golf resort, but Miami Herald records requests to the City of Doral, the office of Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and local police found no evidence of communication from Washington about potentially hosting the summit.

This comes as a surprise, as Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff said White House event planners screened a dozen potential sites.

“It became apparent at the end of that process that Doral was by far and away the best physical facility for this meeting,” Mulvaney told White House reporters last week.

A Gimenez spokeswoman said the White House contacted the county mayor about 45 minutes before Mulvaney’s announcement.

Gimenez told the Herald that he spoke to Trump during a call the president made to the mayor when Hurricane Dorian threatened Miami, where Trump told him ihe was thinking about holding it in Miami-Dade.

After two calls to the Secret Service’s Miami office and strong hints from Trump, the City of Doral assigned an extra $270,000 to the city’s police budget to cover security costs tied to the summit, Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez said.

A Miami Herald reporter had reserved a room at Trump Doral for the intended summit dates, but his reservation was canceled.

In an email to the reporter, a spokesperson for Trump Doral said, “At this time we are unable to honor your reservation from June 9th to June 13th, 2020, as we are fully committed. Please note your reservation will be canceled and we highly suggest for you to find alternate accommodations.”

Miami Herald staff writers Taylor Dolven, Douglas Hanks, Alex Daugherty and Samantha Gross contributed to this report.