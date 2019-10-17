Driver killed in freak accident after debris flies through windshield, Texas cops say

A Texas man is dead after a freak accident on a Plano highway on Tuesday, police say.

Paul Chau, 57, was driving his 2015 Toyota Camry in the northbound lane of U.S. 75 highway when a spring from a “large commercial vehicle” hit the hood of his car, police said in a news release.

The spring bounced off the hood and smashed through Chau’s windshield, hitting him in the head before the car ultimately crashed into the median, police say. The car came to a stop in the grass between the highway and a service road.

Chau was rushed to an area hospital where he died, police say. Officials confirmed to McClatchy news group that it was the impact from the debris that proved fatal, not the resulting crash.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officials say they aren’t sure if the spring was struck by another car, throwing it into the air, or if it flew off another vehicle without the driver’s knowledge.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Plano Traffic Unit at 972-208-8055.