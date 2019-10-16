Palmetto High grad and wife of ex-’Tarzan’ star stabbed by son, cops say

FILE AP PHOTO

Florida Miss Florida and Miami Palmetto High graduate was brutally murdered in her California home by her son, whose father is Ron Ely, the famed ‘Tarzan’ actor, authorities say.

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the home of Ely, the lead actor in the television series, “Tarzan,” which ran from 1966 to 1968.

Deputies found his wife, Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62, dead with multiple stab wounds inside the home. Valerie won Miss Florida in 1981, representing Miami. She grew up in Miami-Dade County and graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School, Class of 1974.

She was also a former flight attendant and won Miss Airlines International in 1980, according to The Miami News.

The suspect was the Elys’ son, 30-year-old Cameron Ely, deputies said. After searching the area, Cameron was found outside the home.

The sheriff’s office said he posed a threat and four deputies fired their guns at him, killing him, deputies said. No deputies were injured.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.