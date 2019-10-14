Man throws ‘large rocks’ at police cars in precinct parking lot, Portland cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A man was arrested in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend after he was accused of throwing “large rocks” at police cruisers — one of which had an officer inside, according to authorities.

The targeted vehicles were in the North Precinct parking lot, where 27-year-old Nathan Prime confronted police around 4 p.m. Saturday and lobbed stones at the cars, police said in a news release Sunday.

Prime ran away after damaging two cruisers, police said.

But an officer chased after Prime and he was eventually brought to the ground, then taken into custody, police said.

Prime was booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of criminal mischief, interfering with a police officer and attempting to elude on foot, according to police.

Police in Portland, Oregon, said an officer was inside one of the cars that was targeted. Portland police

Prime was released from custody on Sunday, according to online jail records.

Police said two vehicles were impacted in the incident. Portland police

Photos released by police appear to show the shattered back windshield of a police car and a front windshield that has been impacted and cracked by a rock.