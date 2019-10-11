Woman’s body found near remote mountain creek in North Carolina prompts investigation

SHARE COPY LINK

A woman’s body was found in a remote part of North Carolina, prompting an investigation into the “suspicious” death, officials say.

The woman’s body was discovered in the mountainous wilderness of the Nantahala National Forest, the Asheville Citizen-Times reported Thursday.

It happened close to Santeetlah Creek, which flows into nearby Lake Santeetlah, the newspaper reported. The area is near the Tennessee border, about 110 miles west of Asheville.

Graham County deputies came to the forestland Monday in response to a 911 call, WLOS reported. Lt. Jim Hyde said the remote area doesn’t have “readily available cell service,” according to the Citizen-Times.

It turns out, the call about the woman’s death came from her husband, Chief Deputy Chuck Stewart told told WHNS.

The pair had stopped at a campsite, and the woman wanted to be in the nearby creek, the station reports. Her “cause of death was determined to be drowning,” Stewart said, according to WHNS.

Still, the death was deemed “suspicious” and is under review, WLOS reported. The NC State Bureau of Investigation is helping with the case, according to the station.