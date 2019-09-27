Man didn’t show up for his shift. Coworkers found him in a ditch, Oregon rescuers say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A driver who crashed into a rural Oregon ditch was rescued early Friday — and he has his coworkers to thank, according to authorities.

The man failed to show up for his 1 a.m. shift, so his coworkers started searching for him, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. The search paid off: The missing man’s coworkers discovered his SUV crashed into a steep, 25-foot ditch around 10 a.m., deputies said.

The searchers called 911.

“The SUV had crashed head-on into a tree that had a large limb that grew towards the descending roadway, crushing the passenger cab,” deputies wrote on Twitter. “The driver was pinned inside and unable to move.”

Deputies said that Clackamas firefighters pulled the driver from his SUV.

The firefighters said on Twitter that the vehicle had “gone over the embankment off of Springwater Rd.”

The crash was just outside Oregon City, south of Portland, KATU reported.

The man was airlifted to a nearby hospital. His name and condition weren’t released.

“No alcohol was involved in the crash,” deputies said.