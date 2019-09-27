Mother tries to help son escape arrest by attacking an officer, California cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man called out for his mother’s help as he was being arrested earlier this week in California, and what the mother did next got her arrested, too, according to police.

The incident started just before midnight Tuesday when police were called to a home in Hollister on reports of loud music and realized there was a warrant out for Nicacio Villalobos, a 37-year-old who lived at the home, police said in a news release Friday.

Police said they parked far away from the home and then walked up.

“Since the music was being played very loud, officers were able to approach Villalobos and get very close to him before being detected,” police said.

Villalobos ran for the door when he saw police, and officers chased and caught him at the door, according to police. Villalobos tried fighting off the officers and called out to his mother during the struggle, police said.

That’s when his mother, Maria Flores, opened the door, tried to pull her son inside the home and struck an officer repeatedly, according to police.

Villalobos was arrested Wednesday and now faces a new charge of resisting arrest, police said.

His mother was also arrested Wednesday on charges of battering a police officer.

Both were booked at the San Benito County Jail, police said.