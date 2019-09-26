91-year-old beaten with a rock while visiting his wife’s grave, California cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 91-year-old man was beaten in the head with a rock and robbed while visiting his wife’s grave site earlier this month in Santa Clara, California, according to police.

The victim was at Mission City Memorial Park cemetery on Sept. 14 around 10:45 a.m. when a man hit him “from behind with a large rock,” in what police described as “an unprovoked and ruthless attack,” according to a Thursday news release on the incident.

The suspect grabbed items from the victim following the attack and left on foot, then rode away on a bicycle, police said. Police didn’t specify what was stolen.

Officers canvassed the area looking for the suspect but did not find anyone. Police are now asking the public for help finding the attacker, who is described as 35 to 50 years old and between 5-feet-9-inches and 6-feet tall with a medium build.

A local hospital treated the victim, police said.

“He had gray slicked back hair, a gray mustache, and was wearing a white t-shirt with long black shorts,” police said of the attacker, releasing a composite sketch. “He was last seen riding a gray and black mountain bike.”

Police released this composite sketch of the suspect in a “ruthless” cemetery attack. Santa Clara Police Department

Though the attack appears to be isolated, the police department encouraged “the public to report any suspicious activity at the cemetery as well as other public places.”

Police described the incident as a robbery, felony assault and elder abuse. Anyone with information in the case “is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Nick Richards at (408) 615-4814 or anonymously at (408) 615-4TIP (4847),” police said.