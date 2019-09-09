Swastika and ‘pig’ painted on rookie school cop’s house, Texas police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A rookie school cop had recently started his new job when someone painted a slur and swastika on his door over the weekend, Texas police say.

Sean Allison, a police officer at a school district in Splendora, Texas, found the black spray painted door when he woke up Sunday morning, police said in a news release on Facebook.

The vandal had written “pig” and drew a swastika, pictures show.

“Having only been a police officer for seven months, to have worked so hard to reach so many in a positive, uplifting and energized manner, only to wake up today, Sunday morning, to what you see on the photo, has been extremely disheartening for him,” Splendora ISD Police Chief Rex Evans said in the news release. “For all of us, in fact.”

Evans is personally offering a “significant” reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the people responsible, according to the news release.

The police chief said he’s proud of the way Allison responded to the vandalism.

“He simply said, ‘Oh well. It happens. I’ll be there Monday morning, Chief. I’m not about to not be there, for the kids,’ Evans said in the news release.

Just a few days before Allison’s house was spray painted, he’d gotten attention in a popular video. The video shows him skating downhill and keeping his coffee from spilling before tumbling into the grass. It had nearly 30,000 views as of Monday morning.

“Gravity will always win,” police wrote in the Facebook post.