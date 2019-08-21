National

Leashed cat rescued from Bay Bridge ledge during rush hour, San Francisco officials say

San Francisco animal rescuers are searching for a cat’s owner — and for an explanation — after a feline was rescued from a ledge on the Bay Bridge on Tuesday.

The cat was rescued in the afternoon from a precipice hundreds of feet above San Francisco Bay waters, the San Francisco Department of Animal Care & Control said on Twitter. The lengthy bridge connects the city to Oakland and the rest of the East Bay by way of Treasure Island.

“We have not identified an owner yet,” rescuers said Tuesday. “Is this your daredevil kitty?”

Animal control said the cat is safe and that anyone who recognizes it should call (415) 554-6364.

The roughly 6-year-old neutered male cat has temporarily been named Tenzing, the rescuers said.

Animal control officers, California Highway Patrol and Caltrans worked together to safely capture the harnessed cat with a net under it, according to Bay City News Service, which reported that the animal was found on a “ledge near the First Street on-ramp.”

KGO reported that “officials hope the cat’s owner will come forward, and explain how their pet ended up on the Bay Bridge.”

