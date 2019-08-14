Watch this underwear-masked man try breaking into a Washington pot shop

Burglar with underwear over face tries breaking into Washington pot shop A burglar with underwear over his face was caught on surveillance video trying to break into Apex Cannabis in Otis Orchards, Washington, outside of Spokane. Police arrested him. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A burglar with underwear over his face was caught on surveillance video trying to break into Apex Cannabis in Otis Orchards, Washington, outside of Spokane. Police arrested him.

Socks and underwear were accessories to this attempted burglar’s crime.

A man masking his face with underwear and sporting socks on his hands tried to break into Apex Cannabis in Otis Orchards, Washington, just outside Spokane around 5 a.m. on Sunday, according to a Facebook post the business published on Tuesday.

The elastic band of the black underwear covering the man’s head reads “HANES.”

But as the attempted burglar used a bar to pry his way into the pot shop, a security system alerted police — and soon cruisers were rolling up behind the man, surveillance video shows.

As officers exit their cars with blue and red lights flashing, the man sets down the bar and casually walks back to a black SUV as if nothing is amiss, video footage shows

The man didn’t get into the business, but he tried to fight the six officers responding, who used a K9 to bring him into custody, according to the Apex Cannabis Facebook post. The unidentified man needed medical attention after he was apprehended with the dog’s help. Most of the scuffle between the attempted burglar and the officers is hidden from the camera’s view by the black SUV.

Cpl. Mark Gregory, a spokesman for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, wrote in an email on Wednesday that 55-year-old Scott Hedge was arrested at the scene on charges of burglary, malicious mischief and resisting arrest.

Gregory said Spokane County deputies and a Liberty Lake police officer responded to the commercial alarm around 5:20 a.m., where they “took him into custody after a short struggle” after he “did not comply with commands and attempted to get into his vehicle.”

Hedge is being held in a Spokane County jail on $1,000 bond, online jail records said.

Apex Cannabis thanked law enforcement and said in the Facebook post that “we are thankful that — except for needing to replace a couple commercial doors — our shop may carry on serving customers.”

Stacey Peterson, the shop founder, told a KHQ reporter in an interview posted on Twitter that “it was just crazy — just unbelievable that someone would show up in that disguise and try to attempt a break-in on a property that’s this secure. We have 22 cameras and a security system and the police are on high alert for cannabis shops.”

MORE: Apex Cannabis founder Stacey Peterson walks me through the attempted burglary at her shop and thanks law enforcement for their quick response. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/YGsnsMIy6b — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) August 14, 2019