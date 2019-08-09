Four siblings swept under water in Texas. Stranger saves one but didn’t see others

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

Three out of four siblings swimming off a Texas beach drowned after a large wave swept them under water, officials say.

All four children might have died if not for a stranger.

The kids were swimming off Sylvan Beach in La Porte, just southeast of Houston, when a wave swept them under Thursday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. The tide and rip currents were strong that day, he said.

“The parents were in the area, but this happened pretty quickly,” Gonzalez told KIAH.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Veronika Alvarez, 23, says she noticed the commotion when her dog started barking, and she swam to where people were struggling, according to KTRK. In deep water, she worked to keep a boy afloat, the Houston TV station reported.

But Alvarez didn’t know that the 10-year-old boy’s three siblings also went under until she was being treated at the hospital, KTRK reported.

“I thought the other hands I was feeling were the people around me,” she told KTRK “I didn’t know there were other kids going down. I would have tried my best.”

The boy, who survived, was hospitalized in serious condition, KHOU reported.

A sheriff’s deputy patrolling the park was the first emergency responder to the beach, and he pulled a child’s body from the water, the Houston Chronicle reported. Harris County Deputy Fabian Viruette described a scene of chaos.

“Everybody was screaming and yelling,” Viruette told the newspaper.

The siblings who drowned were 7, 11, and 13 years old, Gonzalez said on Twitter. All three of their bodies were found Thursday night, according to Gonzalez.

“No words,” Gonzalez tweeted. “Please keep the children and their family in your prayers.”