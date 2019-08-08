Man with loaded rifle, body armor unleashes ‘chaos’ at Missouri Walmart, cops say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

An armed man caused chaos inside a Springfield, Missouri, Walmart on Thursday afternoon until an off-duty firefighter detained him and he was arrested, police said.

“No injuries were reported and no shots were fired,” police said in a statement.

Police said they were dispatched to the superstore at 3150 West Republic Road just after 4 p.m. and took the unidentified man in his 20s into custody, according to a news release posted on Facebook on Thursday evening.

Lt. Mike Lucas of the Springfield Police Department said the man was sporting military-style clothes with body armor, toting a loaded “tactical rifle” and a second firearm as well as more than 100 rounds of ammo, the Springfield News-Leader reports.

“His intent obviously was to cause chaos here, and he did that,” Lucas said, per the News-Leader. “His intent was not to cause peace or comfort to anybody that was in the business here … In fact, he’s lucky he’s alive still, to be honest.”

Lucas said customers left the Walmart in a panic as the man — pushing a cart through the store — recorded a video on his phone and made comments to shoppers, according to the News-Leader.

A Walmart manager triggered the fire alarm to encourage people to flee, KY3 reports, and the armed man left at an emergency exit, where the firefighter detained him at gunpoint.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing and we are working to determine his motives,” police said, asking that anyone present who hasn’t spoken to police contact the Springfield Police Department.

KY3 reported that police saw “many shoppers hiding outside the Walmart and at nearby businesses.”

The moment of panic came less than a week after a gunman shot and killed more than 20 at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, and just days after another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.