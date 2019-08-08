Thief gets shoutout from NC beach shop for returning stolen stuff with heartfelt note

This is the letter posted by Mia’s Marketplace on its Facebook page. Facebook screenshot

A beach gift shop in Surf City, North Carolina, took the unusual step of thanking a shoplifter this week, after it says the culprit admitted guilt in a heartfelt letter and returned the stolen goods, according to the store’s Facebook page.

Mia’s Marketplace posted a hand-written confession Wednesday, prompting more than 400 reactions, comments and shares in the past day, many of them lauding the thief’s change of heart.

“Last week, I was with some of my friends at your shop. We were goofing off and being bad. I stole one of the necklaces,” said the shoplifter’s letter. “When I got home I felt really bad. I’m sorry that I did that... so I’m bringing it back to you.”

Inside the letter was a woman’s necklace, the store said. “I don’t know who you are, but we at Mia’s, are all very proud of you for your honesty,” the store posted on Facebook.

Mia’s Marketplace is a pantry and boutique on Topsail Island that Sandi Lowry and her husband opened in 2012. The couple, who moved to Surf City in 2009, sell jewelry, candles, clothing and saltwater taffy — 45 flavors.

Sandi Lowry told The Charlotte Observer the letter was delivered to the shop with a bunch of other packages and it brought tears to her eyes.

She decided to post a response on Facebook to show her gratitude.

“It warmed my heart and it makes you wonder a little bit: What’s the back story?” Lowry told the Observer. “Whoever this is, I hope they’re on social media, because I want them to know how proud I am of them. I don’t know if they’re 10 or 50 years old, but I wanted it out there in hopes they would see it.”