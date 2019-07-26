Texas woman who sued Sonic twice over ‘raw’ burger charged with fraud, officials say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Texas woman told Sonic that its drive-in restaurant sold her a raw hamburger that got her sick last year, authorities say.

At the time, Cassandra Brooks, who was a Texas prison lieutenant, sent the restaurant chain photos of raw beef she was served in Lake Charles, Louisiana, according to a news release from the Harris County District Attorney. She also emailed restaurant management copies of medical bills and evidence of lost wages, prosecutors say.

Brooks, 53, won a settlement of more than $10,000, the release said.

About a month later, she filed a similar claim against a Sonic located in Webster, Texas, just southeast of Houston, according to the release. This time, insurance fraud investigators took a look at the case.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Investigators analyzed the metadata of photos Brooks sent to Sonic as well as her time sheets for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and medical bills, according to the release.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Brooks didn’t miss work because of sickness from raw meat, and pictures of the hamburger she sent for her claim in Texas were the same photos she used for the Louisiana claim, KTRK reported.

Brooks declined to comment when contacted by KTRK.

Houston woman arrested for felony insurance fraud. @insurancecrime asked DPS Special Agents to assist with the case after learning Cassandra Brooks, 53, falsely claimed she consumed raw hamburger meat from two restaurants. She faces felony charges in Harris Co. pic.twitter.com/BdM1q2ExAr — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) July 23, 2019

A grand jury looked at the evidence and indicted Brooks on a third-degree felony charge of insurance fraud, the release said.

She could go to prison — where she once worked — for up to 10 years, according to the release.