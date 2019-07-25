Man caught riding lawn mower on Louisiana highway. It’s his fourth DUI arrest, cops say

Here’s what bartenders do to keep you from overdrinking Stefan Huebner, co-owner of Dot Dot Dot, shares what bartenders do to follow laws that prevent overserving customers at bars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stefan Huebner, co-owner of Dot Dot Dot, shares what bartenders do to follow laws that prevent overserving customers at bars.

A Louisiana man just got his fourth drunken driving charge — this time while riding a lawn mower on a highway, police said.

Thibodaux cops found 36-year-old Paul Hebert taking his Craftsman lawn mower for a nighttime drive Tuesday along Highway 1, according to a news release. Officers stopped him, but Hebert didn’t cooperate during a field sobriety test and refused a breath test, police said.

Hebert started to get “physically and verbally irate with officers,” police said. He’s also accused of making death threats and told the officers they’ll lose their jobs, according to the release.

Officers got a search warrant to draw Hebert’s blood to be tested for alcohol, police said. However, he was acting so erratically that the Lafourche Parish Correction Complex wouldn’t perform medical treatment, the release said. So, investigators later took the blood sample at a hospital, where officers had to restrain him because he also threatened employees at the medical center, police said.

Results of the blood samples haven’t been announced by police.

Hebert was jailed on felony charges of DWI and public intimidation, police said.