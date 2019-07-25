Man wanted KFC and cigarettes — so he stole an ambulance to get them, Texas cops say

See how fast your car can be stolen when you leave it running Do you leave your car running unattended? This surveillance footage from Lexington County Sheriff's Department shows how fast your vehicle can be stolen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you leave your car running unattended? This surveillance footage from Lexington County Sheriff's Department shows how fast your vehicle can be stolen.

When the clock strikes midnight and tummies rumble, some people stay in bed and wait for breakfast. Others drag themselves to the fridge. Some even book it to the nearest drive-thru.

But when early morning cravings struck a man in Texas on Thursday, he went above and beyond to satisfy them.

Police say a 60-year-old man stole an ambulance from a Harris County, Texas, psychiatric facility where he’d once been a patient, KTRK reported. The keys were inside, vehicle running, when the man hopped in the ambulance and took it for a ride, the TV station reported.

The man stopped at a KFC to get some food before continuing on to a nearby gas station for cigarettes, where police eventually caught up with him, KPRC reported.

When officers asked the man why he took the ambulance, he had a very relatable response.

“I rolled up on him, opened the door, asked him why he had the ambulance. He said he needed a ride,” deputy Lynwood Moreau said, according to KIAH.

Police found fried chicken and cigarettes inside the ambulance, KHOU reported. Officers arrested the man, who’s charged with “unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.” The man’s name was not released by police.