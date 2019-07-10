The boxes said ‘flowers red roses.’ Estimated value of what was inside: $702,500

What was inside the pallet of boxes tagged “flowers red roses.” Customs & Border Protection

The pallets with a manifest claiming “flowers red roses” massaged some noses at Rafael Hernandez International Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

It wasn’t the smell of a flower that Shakespeare wrote by any other name would not be as sweet. The noses belonged to Customs and Border Protection K9 officers. The package was from Colombia.





Inside: 26 bricks of cocaine, weighing 28.1 kilograms (61.82 pounds). That much cocaine goes for $702,500 in Puerto Rico (exactly $25 per gram), according to Customs and at least $1,545,500 in Miami ($55 per gram), according to Narcotics News.

