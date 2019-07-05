NYPD officers’ act of kindness at Whole Foods leaves an accused shoplifter in tears

NYPD Lieutenant Louis Sojo, Officers Esanidy Cuevas and Michael Rivera decided to pay for the food of the woman who was allegedly caught shoplifting inside a Whole Foods on the 4th of July. Paul Bozymowski

A trio of New York police officers gave a helping hand to a woman who was accused of shoplifting at a grocery store.

The woman was caught with food inside her bag Thursday, according to Paul Bozymowski, a filmmaker who was inside the Whole Foods, near Union Square. Store security stopped her but when the officers showed up, instead of arresting her, they paid for her food.

She then broke into tears.

Bozymowski snapped a photo of the compassionate act and shared it online.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This woman was being held by security.

She had food in her bag she didn’t pay for.

When the NYPD showed up, they paid for her food.



Happy 4th…! #July4th #FourthOfJuly #NYPD pic.twitter.com/zWHV1Fn1Wg — paul bozymowski (@pboz) July 4, 2019

“She was extremely emotional. She couldn’t speak,” Lt. Louis Sojo said to CBS2 New York. “She just looked at me and said thank you.”

The officers said they stopped at the store for a bite to eat. When they saw the containers of food in her bag, they said, they knew it was the right thing to do.

“Cops like Lt. Sojo and Officers Cuevas and Rivera of the Strategic Response Group are the kind-hearted cops who quietly do good deeds for New Yorkers in need,” NYPD Chief Terence Monohan said in a retweet of the initial post.

Cops like Lt. Sojo and Officers Cuevas and Rivera of the Strategic Response Group are the kind-hearted cops who quietly do good deeds for New Yorkers in need. My thanks to @pboz for highlighting the often unnoticed. https://t.co/gbsjkx3iVE — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) July 4, 2019

The initial post, as of press time, has garnered over 2,000 likes.