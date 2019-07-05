Branson band’s tour bus crashes, overturns on way to cruise show, Ohio police say

A Branson, Missouri, band’s tour bus overturned Friday with 23 people on board, injuring four, police said. Screengrab from WCMH.

A Branson, Missouri, music group’s tour bus crashed and overturned early Friday morning in Ohio, injuring four people, media outlets reported.

The Duttons, a family bluegrass band that has a theater in Branson, was traveling to a performance aboard a cruise ship when the bus overturned about 12:30 a.m. Friday, the family said in a Facebook post. The bus was turning on an exit ramp off Interstate 70 in Columbus when it flipped on its side, radio station WCBE reported.

Police said a witness told them the bus was going too fast when it overturned, according to WCMH. Four people were taken to the hospital after the bus with 23 people on board crashed, the Columbus TV station reported.

In the Facebook post, the group said it was traveling to New Jersey for Dutton Cruise 2019, a weeklong event for fans aboard a Royal Caribbean ship, including a performance. The group seemed lighthearted in the Facebook post just hours after the crash.

“Our tour bus learned a new trick and rolled over with all of us in it,” the band said on Facebook. “Just a few scrapes, bumps and bruises to report. Thank you for all of the calls of concern. We are full of gratitude that no one was seriously injured.”

The group has not announced any plans to cancel the cruise event.