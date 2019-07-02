Baby giraffe born at South Carolina zoo — and people can’t get enough of his cuteness

A giraffe was born Sunday night at a South Carolina zoo, officials say. Greenville Zoo

A giraffe born this weekend at a South Carolina zoo is already racking up fans on social media.

After the Greenville Zoo welcomed the baby boy on Sunday night, updates have garnered hundreds of comments on Facebook.

Many users reacted to photos of the newborn, who is already standing on his stalk-like legs and appears to be grinning.

“Adorable baby such a beautiful face,” Facebook user Leslee Doane said.

Others sent congratulations to mom Autumn and her newest baby.

“God Bless! Gorgeous! Welcome to the world precious little one!” Facebook user Beverly Behrens said.

But the newborn isn’t quite so small, according to the zoo.

The Masai giraffe calf stands more than 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds, according to officials.

The baby — whose name hasn’t been released — is healthy, the zoo says.

The zoo says it plans to update visitors on chances to see the newborn, which could come as early as this week, WYFF reports.