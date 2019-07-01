Bullet fired from Mexico kills Texas man jogging on Rio Grande levee, cops say

Avoid danger while exercising outside Runners and walkers can become so engrossed in their routines that they forget their surroundings. Here are some tips for staying safe while exercising outdoors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Runners and walkers can become so engrossed in their routines that they forget their surroundings. Here are some tips for staying safe while exercising outdoors.

Investigators have determined that the bullet that killed a man jogging along the Rio Grande in Texas was fired from Mexico, The Brownsville Herald reported.

On June 18, Miguel Angel Valdez Hernandez, 57, was taking a jog on the river levee when he was struck in the “waist area” by a bullet, The Monitor reported.

A farmer found Hernandez’s body at about the same time he saw “a small, white, extended cab truck,” KGBT reported.

Cameron County Chief Deputy Gus Reyna said “several people” were in the back of the truck, The Monitor reported.

The truck was on the other side of the border in Mexico and police are asking for help in identifying the people in the truck’s bed, The Brownsville Herald reported.

Reyna said Hernandez lived nearby and often jogged along the levee, KRGV reported.

“He would jog almost twice a day. He was very into health and fitness,” Reyna said, according to the TV station.