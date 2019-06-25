Sparks fly as Houston officers find stacks of cash in raid of illegal gambling room

Sparks fly as Houston officers find stacks of cash in raid of illegal gaming room The Constable’s office in Houston says it executed a raid on an illegal gaming room and seized stacks of cash and over 200 gambling machines on June 25, 2019. Officials say the gaming room brings in around $60,000 to $100,000 a day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Constable’s office in Houston says it executed a raid on an illegal gaming room and seized stacks of cash and over 200 gambling machines on June 25, 2019. Officials say the gaming room brings in around $60,000 to $100,000 a day.

Luck ran out for an illegal gambling room in South Houston on Tuesday.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office in Texas raided an illegal gambling room that they say brings in $60,000 to $100,000 a day, KTRK reported.

Officials say stacks of cash were seized along with more than 200 gaming machines, the Houston Chronicle reported.

A video posted to Constable Alan Rosen’s Twitter page shows sparks flying as officers saw locks from a long row of gambling machines. Photos posted to the account show cash strapped with rubber bands stacked in what appears to be a safe.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is the FOURTH time we’ve hit this illegal game room. This time we hope the felony charges against the owner and operators will send a message. #hounews pic.twitter.com/rKgcpIJ4ZS — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) June 25, 2019

“This is a game room that steals from people on fixed incomes. There’s crime that happens in and around these places,” Rosen said, according to KTRK. “We’ve had people use Lone Star cards that they’ve traded off to gamble.”





Officials say this is the fourth time the room has been raided, the most recent taking place in February when officers seized thousands of dollars from a trash can, KHOU reported.

This time, seven people who allegedly own and operate the gaming room have been charged with first-degree money laundering, the Houston Chronicle reported.





“They clearly didn’t get the message that after hitting them four times, we mean business,” Rosen said in a video posted to the KHOU Twitter page.