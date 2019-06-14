Coast Guard stops searching for missing mariner off Jamaica’s coast

Coast Guard Vigilant (WMEC 617). Coast Guard

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for missing mariner Pat Kent, who had been on a 40-foot sailing vessel named Cinnamon Girl on Tuesday about 146 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.

The Coast Guard and its rescue partners stopped searching Thursday after looking at more than 3,800 square miles for over 62 hours, the 7th District Southeast said in a news release.

“The Coast Guard’s search and rescue mission is one we take very personally, and it is never easy suspending a search,” said Christopher Eddy, Coast Guard 7th District search and rescue specialist and mission coordinator. “Despite our best efforts, we were not able to locate Kent, and our hearts go out to the entire family.”

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant (WMEC-617), aircrews with Coast Guard Air Stations Miami and Clearwater, along with aircrews from the Jamaica Defence Force helped search for the missing Kent.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kent is from Mandeville, Louisiana, according to a tweet on Tuesday. “Cinnamon Girl” is a 1969 Neil Young song but it wasn’t stated whether Kent’s boat was named after the tune.

The @USCG suspends its search for missing mariner 146 miles southeast of Jamaica. For more information click here https://t.co/jcd0niWv0Q#KnowYourMil, #SearchandRescue pic.twitter.com/bshZ2y31rK — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 14, 2019